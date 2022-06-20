Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) versus Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Head-To-Head Review

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vyant Bio and Exact Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vyant Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Exact Sciences 0 3 9 0 2.75

Vyant Bio currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 270.37%. Exact Sciences has a consensus price target of $101.33, indicating a potential upside of 173.73%. Given Vyant Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vyant Bio is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of Vyant Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Vyant Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Vyant Bio has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vyant Bio and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vyant Bio -466.17% -36.84% -31.76% Exact Sciences -40.26% -21.82% -11.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vyant Bio and Exact Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vyant Bio $1.15 million 20.72 -$40.86 million N/A N/A Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 3.69 -$595.63 million ($4.32) -8.57

Vyant Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences.

About Vyant Bio (Get Rating)

Vyant Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD). Vyant Bio, Inc. has a collaboration agreement to discover drugs for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. The company is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.