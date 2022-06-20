Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.32 and a beta of 1.52. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

