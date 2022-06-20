Analysts Set The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Price Target at $78.05

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.05.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TJX stock opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.64. TJX Companies has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.
About TJX Companies (Get Rating)
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
