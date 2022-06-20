Brokerages Set Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) PT at $187.50

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 193 ($2.34) to GBX 164 ($1.99) in a report on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deliveroo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.