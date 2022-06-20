Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.21.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARESF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
ARESF opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.