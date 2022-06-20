B. Riley Begins Coverage on Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.22.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $679.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 3.60.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 220.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 14,328.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

