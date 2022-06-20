Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Beam Global from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $15.34 on Friday. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $154.57 million, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79.

Beam Global ( NASDAQ:BEEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,843.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Global by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Beam Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

