Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

LUN stock opened at C$9.40 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.56 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 11.4449073 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,331.50. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,073,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,172,698 shares in the company, valued at C$985,962,780.26. Insiders have purchased 1,230,100 shares of company stock worth $12,758,202 in the last ninety days.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

