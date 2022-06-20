NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.43.

NTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,153 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,505,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,440 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $112,165,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in NetEase by 12,848.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 932,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,889,000 after acquiring an additional 925,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $75,836,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $93.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. NetEase has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day moving average is $96.12.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 18.56%. NetEase’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

