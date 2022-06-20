Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $21.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDRX shares. StockNews.com lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,254,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,801,781.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $933,850.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,054. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $11,823,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,316,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,647,000 after purchasing an additional 113,940 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

