Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $628.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $475.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $528.83 and a 200 day moving average of $537.49. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,289 shares of company stock worth $427,152,941. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

