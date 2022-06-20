Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $27.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fluor to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $72,517,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4,466.3% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,257,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,868,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 951.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 638,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 577,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

