Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTXS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $336,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,560 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,690.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 819,224 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,659,000 after purchasing an additional 789,864 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 135.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,267,473 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $127,888,000 after buying an additional 728,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 493.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 729,767 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $73,633,000 after buying an additional 606,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,936.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 532,121 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,691,000 after buying an additional 527,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $94.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $119.22. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.55.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

