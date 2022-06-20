PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.17.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $930,651.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,331 shares in the company, valued at $17,608,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,514 shares of company stock worth $1,695,111 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,724,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.42%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

