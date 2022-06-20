JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on APi Group (NYSE:APG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APG. Bank of America started coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on APi Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in APi Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 33,463,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,731,000 after acquiring an additional 129,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,515,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,293,000 after acquiring an additional 743,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth $226,088,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in APi Group by 588.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,394,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in APi Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,842,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,803,000 after acquiring an additional 189,857 shares during the last quarter.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

