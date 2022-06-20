American Express (NYSE:AXP) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $175.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.17.

NYSE:AXP opened at $144.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1 year low of $136.49 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,229 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 14,019 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

