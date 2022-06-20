Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) & 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Head to Head Analysis

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energy Fuels and 5E Advanced Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $3.18 million 258.71 $1.54 million $0.01 525.53 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Energy Fuels has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Energy Fuels and 5E Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

5E Advanced Materials has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.76%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Energy Fuels.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Fuels and 5E Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -39.53% -14.51% -13.44% 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A

Summary

5E Advanced Materials beats Energy Fuels on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah. It also holds interests in uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation located in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

