Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) versus Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) Financial Survey

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton 5.58% 54.20% 9.48% Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -206.79% -145.12% -111.65%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Booz Allen Hamilton and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton 0 3 7 0 2.70 Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus target price of $97.10, suggesting a potential upside of 19.68%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton $8.36 billion 1.28 $466.74 million $3.44 23.58 Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $15.14 million 46.29 -$39.15 million N/A N/A

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Cerberus Cyber Sentinel on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of artificial intelligence, such as machine learning and deep learning; data science, such as data engineering and predictive modeling; automation and decision analytics; and quantum computing. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements solutions built on contemporary methodologies and modern architectures; delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

