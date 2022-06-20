Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) & Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Financial Contrast

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) and Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Dunelm Group pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Bank Hapoalim B.M. pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%.

This table compares Dunelm Group and Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dunelm Group $1.80 billion 1.13 $173.49 million N/A N/A Bank Hapoalim B.M. $5.05 billion 2.38 $1.51 billion N/A N/A

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has higher revenue and earnings than Dunelm Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dunelm Group and Bank Hapoalim B.M., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunelm Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.28%. Given Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank Hapoalim B.M. is more favorable than Dunelm Group.

Profitability

This table compares Dunelm Group and Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunelm Group N/A N/A N/A Bank Hapoalim B.M. 30.05% 11.65% 0.82%

Risk & Volatility

Dunelm Group has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank Hapoalim B.M. beats Dunelm Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dunelm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings. It also provides curtains, and poles and tracks; blinds; rugs, runners, and door mats; mirrors, pictures and frames, clocks, wallpapers and DIY, cushions and throws, and accessories; lighting products, including ceiling and wall lights, lamp shades, floor and table lamps, and outdoor lights; kitchen products, such as cooking, dining, utility, and electrical products; and storage products for home, clothes, and kitchen, as well as travel and luggage products. In addition, the company offers garden furniture and storage, garden decoration, and entertaining and dining products; and towels and bathmats, bathroom furniture, bathroom décor, and bathroom accessories, as well as trees and decoration, gifts, cook and dine, and trends Christmas products. It operates 175 superstores and 1 distribution centers, as well as sells its products through an online store at dunelm.com. Dunelm Group plc was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Syston, the United Kingdom.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers financing for infrastructure projects, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; financing of working capital; syndication; credit-risk sales; financing of construction projects; dealing-room services; federal deposit insurance; and credit cards services. Further, it provides clearing of payment, asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, and issuance management services. The company serves households, private-banking customers, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through 175 branches, 601 external and 131 internal automatic teller machines, 126 external and 216 internal check-deposit machines, 30 information stations, 316 self-service stations, and 119 night safes. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

