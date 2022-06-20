Contrasting Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $72.83 million 11.20 -$100.22 million ($2.48) -6.36 Poseida Therapeutics $31.24 million 4.11 -$124.97 million ($2.33) -0.88

Kymera Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Poseida Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poseida Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 4 7 0 2.64 Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $64.18, indicating a potential upside of 306.99%. Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 761.79%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.7% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics -194.23% -30.40% -22.06% Poseida Therapeutics N/A -97.02% -53.67%

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Poseida Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). It is also developing P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and P-MUC1C-ALLO1 that is in Phase I trial for treating a range of solid tumors, including breast, ovarian, and other epithelial-derived cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of P-CD19CD20-ALLO1 for B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; and P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for multiple myeloma. Further, it is developing P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. Additionally, the company engages in the development of P-OTC-101 and P-FVIII-101 that are clinical stage liver-directed gene therapies; and other allogeneic dual CAR candidates. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

