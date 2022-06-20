Analysts Set Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target at $62.57

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.57.

Several research firms have commented on CSTL. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92. The stock has a market cap of $420.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 52.62%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $401,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,604,000 after buying an additional 622,786 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,258,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,408,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,823,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 482,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 379,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

