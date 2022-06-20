Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Vale alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Vale by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Vale by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,896,461,000 after buying an additional 11,140,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vale by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,833,000 after buying an additional 216,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,299,000 after buying an additional 12,609,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vale by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after buying an additional 10,693,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85.

About Vale (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.