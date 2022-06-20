Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target at C$78.00

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

RCI.B stock opened at C$59.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.32. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$56.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.85.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

