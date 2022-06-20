Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives $31.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

