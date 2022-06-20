Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. Silgan has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $11,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $18,660,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $1,884,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

