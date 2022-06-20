Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.53.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EFGSY shares. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Eiffage from €118.80 ($123.75) to €125.60 ($130.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eiffage from €120.00 ($125.00) to €129.00 ($134.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eiffage from €112.00 ($116.67) to €113.00 ($117.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Shares of EFGSY opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. Eiffage has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.5242 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th.

About Eiffage (Get Rating)

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.