Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives $515.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $515.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 530 to CHF 550 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ZURVY opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.1687 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

