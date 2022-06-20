iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives $16.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.28. iCAD has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 40.43%. Research analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in iCAD by 38.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 183,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 51,071 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter worth about $4,041,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in iCAD by 93.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 82,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in iCAD by 31.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iCAD by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

