Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBTX. Citigroup cut their price target on Decibel Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Decibel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

DBTX stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Decibel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Decibel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 801,010 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 163,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 918.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 67,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

