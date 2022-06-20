Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SELB. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 250,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,510.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox purchased 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,813.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $1.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $188.24 million, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.35. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

