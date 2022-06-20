Brokerages Set Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target at $1,915.00

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,915.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMPGY. HSBC downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.67) to GBX 2,100 ($25.49) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.24) to GBX 1,825 ($22.15) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.26) to GBX 1,500 ($18.21) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Compass Group stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. Compass Group has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.18%.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

