CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $117.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.25. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.