Head to Head Survey: Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) and TWO (NYSE:TWOA)

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) and TWO (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trinity Capital and TWO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Capital $82.19 million 6.66 $132.32 million $3.37 4.25 TWO N/A N/A -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than TWO.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Trinity Capital and TWO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 TWO 1 0 0 0 1.00

Trinity Capital presently has a consensus target price of $18.13, indicating a potential upside of 26.48%. TWO has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.47%. Given Trinity Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than TWO.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Capital and TWO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Capital 101.25% 11.49% 5.79% TWO N/A N/A -0.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Trinity Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of TWO shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Trinity Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Trinity Capital has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TWO has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats TWO on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trinity Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

TWO Company Profile (Get Rating)

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

