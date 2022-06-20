Immuneering (IMRX) and Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) is one of 942 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Immuneering to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Immuneering alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Immuneering and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuneering 0 1 5 0 2.83 Immuneering Competitors 2592 12277 38410 606 2.69

Immuneering currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 639.13%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 133.97%. Given Immuneering’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Immuneering is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Immuneering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immuneering and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Immuneering $2.08 million -$33.54 million -1.54 Immuneering Competitors $1.86 billion $250.59 million -2.38

Immuneering’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Immuneering. Immuneering is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Immuneering and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuneering -2,651.85% -38.00% -29.99% Immuneering Competitors -3,136.96% -1,455.34% -9.04%

Summary

Immuneering beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Immuneering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors. The company also has five oncology programs in the discovery stage that are designed to target components of the MAPK or mTOR pathway; and two discovery stage neuroscience programs. Immuneering Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Immuneering Corporation was a former subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.