Comparing MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD)

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get MariMed alerts:

This table compares MariMed and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 5.70% 20.87% 6.07% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MariMed and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

MariMed currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 333.53%. Given MariMed’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MariMed and Charlie’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $121.46 million 1.45 $7.22 million $0.02 25.96 Charlie’s $16.69 million 3.45 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s.

Volatility & Risk

MariMed has a beta of 3.24, indicating that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, indicating that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of MariMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MariMed beats Charlie’s on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariMed (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About Charlie’s (Get Rating)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.