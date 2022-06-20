AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.50.

VLVLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 222 to SEK 224 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $16.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.1187 per share. This represents a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. AB Volvo (publ)’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.