The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.29.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $154.09 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

