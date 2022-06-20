Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSE:ASB opened at $18.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $262.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.54 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 1,891.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

