Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

VCISY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vinci from €122.00 ($127.08) to €120.00 ($125.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($117.71) to €114.00 ($118.75) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vinci from €105.00 ($109.38) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vinci from €118.00 ($122.92) to €112.00 ($116.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.469 dividend. This is an increase from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

