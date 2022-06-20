Financial Review: VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for VolitionRx and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 3 4 0 2.57

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $23.95, suggesting a potential upside of 35.83%. Given Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is more favorable than VolitionRx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VolitionRx and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx $90,000.00 1,219.24 -$26.82 million ($0.52) -3.92 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $2.04 billion 1.92 -$54.30 million ($0.01) -1,761.24

VolitionRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VolitionRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

VolitionRx has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of VolitionRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VolitionRx and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx -15,827.93% -148.44% -91.08% Ortho Clinical Diagnostics -0.02% 41.71% 5.10%

About VolitionRx (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes. The company operates Nucleosomics a technology platform for blood test. VolitionRx Limited is based in Austin, Texas.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company is also involved in the provision of contract manufacturing and orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

