Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CGEAF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Shares of CGEAF opened at $70.06 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $97.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average is $79.93.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

