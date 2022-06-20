Societe Generale Trims Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Target Price to €68.50

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Societe Generale from €81.50 ($84.90) to €68.50 ($71.35) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Icade from €74.00 ($77.08) to €50.00 ($52.08) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Icade to €64.20 ($66.88) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Icade from €78.00 ($81.25) to €68.00 ($70.83) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Icade from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $48.00 on Friday. Icade has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $88.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.43.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

