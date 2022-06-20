Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives $199.96 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,494 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3,949.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 50,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,147,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,045,000 after purchasing an additional 504,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

EQNR stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

