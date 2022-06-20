Brokerages Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) PT at $38.00

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KURA. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kura Oncology by 973.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 164,609 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 65.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 111,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 96.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,350 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kura Oncology by 56.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KURA opened at $14.21 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $23.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $946.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.