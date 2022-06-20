REE Automotive (REE) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) is one of 64 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare REE Automotive to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares REE Automotive and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -209.95% -183.48% REE Automotive Competitors -12,601.44% -7.40% -1.28%

Volatility & Risk

REE Automotive has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive’s rivals have a beta of 1.56, indicating that their average share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REE Automotive and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 -$505.33 million -0.78 REE Automotive Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion 96.33

REE Automotive’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. REE Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for REE Automotive and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20 REE Automotive Competitors 799 2034 2775 115 2.39

REE Automotive currently has a consensus price target of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 368.41%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 54.23%. Given REE Automotive’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

REE Automotive rivals beat REE Automotive on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

