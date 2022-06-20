Brokerages Set CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price at $251.38

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $4,437,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,470,131.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,839 shares of company stock valued at $11,540,409 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,895,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $163.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.65. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of -207.47 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

