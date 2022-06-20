Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives $9.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORAN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Orange from €9.00 ($9.38) to €9.50 ($9.90) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Orange by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 440.3% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 558,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 427,405 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 556,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 338,035 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 221,649 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORAN opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

