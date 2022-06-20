SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.56.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

SLQT opened at $2.56 on Friday. SelectQuote has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 10.36.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 32.30% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $275.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 102.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

