Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives $264.43 Average PT from Analysts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $264.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

PEN opened at $120.14 on Friday. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $293.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -706.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.95.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

