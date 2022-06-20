Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives $50.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $709,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,405,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,011,000 after buying an additional 173,508 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $129.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($4.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($3.64). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

